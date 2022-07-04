2023 ELECTIONS: NYSC DG counsels Corps members on ways to save their lives

Corps members that will be selected to participate in any capacity during the 2023 general elections have been warned to remain apolitical and neutral during the conduct of the elections in order to save their lives.

The warning was given by the Director General, National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) Brigadier General Mohammed Fadah, in Bauchi on Sunday during his Camp inspection tour to the state’s NYSC Permanent Orientation camp, Wailo in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, selected Corps members are expected to be neutral and remain non-partisan in any political activity saying, “We are heading to the 2023 general elections and all of you will take part in that election for one reason or another”

Mohammed Fadah said, “Please, if you happen to be an official in the conduct of an election or any electioneering programme, play according to the rules of the game” .

He stressed that, “You and I are all apolitical, we don’t belong to any political party and the only political party we belong to is Nigeria. You may have sympathy or interest in a political party, for this one year that you are serving, please, just keep it to yourselves” .

The NYSC DG added that, “After your service, you are entitled to any political party that you think is worthy for you to be a member. Please, don’t involve yourselves in anything political,”.

He then reminded the Corps members that their personal safety is their personal responsibility both during and after the Camp urging them not to stand by the road side in search of free ride.

He also advised them to go to the appropriate motor parks in order to board vehicles for their journeys saying, “this is because you may end up in a bad place while searching for a free ride”.

“Please avoid night journeys and if you happen to be on transit, once it’s 6 p.m, break that journey and go to the nearest NYSC lodge, police station or police facilities and stay there till the next day,” the D-G pleaded.

Earlier, the state Coordinator of NYSC, Alhaji Namadi Abubakar, said that 1,511 Corps members had been registered in the camp for the 2022 Batch B stream II NYSC service.

He said out of the number, 766 are males while 745 are females adding that they had been conducting themselves maturely and participating in all the camp activities.

By Yemi Kanji, Bauchi

