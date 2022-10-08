2023 elections: Peter Obi meets Sanusi in UK

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Saturday met with the former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, in the United Kingdom.

The meeting was a continuation of the former Anambra State governor’s efforts at convincing eminent Nigerians to support his 2023 presidential aspiration.

The LP candidate had also met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and Anambra State counterpart, Charles Soludo, among others since he secured the party’s ticket on May 30.

READ ALSO: Peter Obi hails toddler who joined rally

He shared photos of the meeting with Sanusi on his verified Twitter handle, @PeterObi.

He said the duo discussed major national issues.

Obi wrote: “I met with my dear friend and brother, HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi. We spent time exchanging views on matters pertaining to national interest, nation-building and the broad concept of diversity, education, social inclusion, the economy, consumption and production patterns.

“Quite a constructive engagement. My sincere gratitude to him for the warm reception and insights.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now