Connect with us

Politics

2023 elections: Peter Obi meets Sanusi in UK

Published

3 mins ago

on

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Saturday met with the former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, in the United Kingdom.

The meeting was a continuation of the former Anambra State governor’s efforts at convincing eminent Nigerians to support his 2023 presidential aspiration.

The LP candidate had also met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and Anambra State counterpart, Charles Soludo, among others since he secured the party’s ticket on May 30.

READ ALSO: Peter Obi hails toddler who joined rally

He shared photos of the meeting with Sanusi on his verified Twitter handle, @PeterObi.

He said the duo discussed major national issues.

Obi wrote: “I met with my dear friend and brother, HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi. We spent time exchanging views on matters pertaining to national interest, nation-building and the broad concept of diversity, education, social inclusion, the economy, consumption and production patterns.

“Quite a constructive engagement. My sincere gratitude to him for the warm reception and insights.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

twelve − ten =

TEST

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents

“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms

In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools

In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly

In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria

With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...