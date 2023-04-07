Politics
2023 elections proves Nigeria’s democracy is maturing —Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday the 2023 General Elections has demonstrated the power of the Nigerian electorates.
This was contained in a statement issued by Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.
According to the statement, the President said this when he received the newly-installed Emir of Dutse, Muhammad Hamim Nuhu Sunusi, at the State House in Abuja.
He noted that the elections had demonstrated that Nigeria’s democracy was growing, and that voters were becoming more sophisticated in their choice of leaders.
He specified that the failure of some governors to win their election to the Senate depicts that there are no guarantee in getting to power again.
READ ALSO:Buhari terminates Saratu Umar’s appointment as NIPC boss
Seven governors including: Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi)
all lost to get elected into the National Assembly.
Buhari said: “It is a testament to the maturity of our democracy and to the amazing sophistication of the voter. What shocked me was that the ordinary citizen who is usually underrated has made the point of his political understanding of things.
“Assumption is always that you are a governor for eight years and you go to the senate to crown the career. No one should underrate the Nigerian voter anymore. Politics will be more difficult, henceforth.”
