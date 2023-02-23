News
2023 elections: Security agencies vow to deal with election riggers
Security organizations, including the Military, Police, and the Department of State Services, among others, have threatened to deal with anyone trying to rig the presidential and national assembly elections on Saturday.
Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, Director of Defence Information, stated that security agencies were ready to use harsh force on anyone found trying to sabotage the general election during a joint news conference on Thursday in Abuja.
The conduct of peaceful general elections, he claimed, was a top priority for security authorities.
The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, added that the restriction of movement from midnight on Friday until after the election on Saturday will be strictly enforced, as he warned non-voters to stay away from polling units.
Speaking on behalf of the DSS, Peter Afunanya listed the number of weapons and rounds of ammunition seized from political thugs and bandits in the run-up to the elections and stressed that the agency was still dedicated to safeguarding the nation’s democracy.
Read also:Heads of security agencies meet, review arrangements for elections
Earlier, the Nigerian Police Force encouraged people to come out en masse to cast their votes in the presidential and National Assembly polls on Saturday, saying their security is guaranteed.
The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, gave the assurance while speaking on Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict programme on Thursday.
“Generally, we have assured Nigerians on several occasions repeatedly that there is no cause for alarm. Like we always say, we are good to go. Those none state actors that issue threats, you cannot see them on that day because they will go into hiding.
“Nigeria is very safe to conduct this election, we are going to conduct this election everywhere, every corner, every angle in this country. We have no cause for any alarm, people should come out to cast their votes and we are good to good,” Adejobi said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...