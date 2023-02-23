2023 elections: Security agencies vow to deal with election riggers

Security organizations, including the Military, Police, and the Department of State Services, among others, have threatened to deal with anyone trying to rig the presidential and national assembly elections on Saturday.

Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, Director of Defence Information, stated that security agencies were ready to use harsh force on anyone found trying to sabotage the general election during a joint news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

The conduct of peaceful general elections, he claimed, was a top priority for security authorities.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, added that the restriction of movement from midnight on Friday until after the election on Saturday will be strictly enforced, as he warned non-voters to stay away from polling units.

Speaking on behalf of the DSS, Peter Afunanya listed the number of weapons and rounds of ammunition seized from political thugs and bandits in the run-up to the elections and stressed that the agency was still dedicated to safeguarding the nation’s democracy.

Read also:Heads of security agencies meet, review arrangements for elections

Earlier, the Nigerian Police Force encouraged people to come out en masse to cast their votes in the presidential and National Assembly polls on Saturday, saying their security is guaranteed.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, gave the assurance while speaking on Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict programme on Thursday.

“Generally, we have assured Nigerians on several occasions repeatedly that there is no cause for alarm. Like we always say, we are good to go. Those none state actors that issue threats, you cannot see them on that day because they will go into hiding.

“Nigeria is very safe to conduct this election, we are going to conduct this election everywhere, every corner, every angle in this country. We have no cause for any alarm, people should come out to cast their votes and we are good to good,” Adejobi said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now