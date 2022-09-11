2023 Elections: Shun politics of rancour, acrimony, Gov Abiodun advises Nigerians

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has admonished Nigerians to eschew politics of rancour, and acrimony ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

Abiodun gave the advice, on Saturday, at the inauguration of the South-West Executive of Arewa Consultative Forum and conferment of the Award of Peace Ambassador on him by the Forum, held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, the state capital.

The governor stated that Nigerians should rather pay serious attention to the future, and engage in activities that would unite than cause disunity in the country.

Abiodun said: “Let me use this opportunity to inform our people that politics and politicking towards next year’s general elections have already begun, and we must all shun the politics of rancour and acrimony. We should rather consider the greater good of our nation as paramount in our thoughts and deeds.

“We must not allow politics to truncate what we have enjoyed in Ogun State. This administration has done everything within its capacity to lower the political temperature, to ensure that all issues relating to crime, criminalities and thuggery are lowered so that our people can be free to go about their businesses.

“I want to thank the Miyetti Allah chairman who in his remarks stated that in Ogun State, everyone is free to go about their legitimate businesses at any time of the day. I therefore urged all our people to continue in their support and cooperation and also in prayers, together, we will build a state that is enviable by others.

“As I recognize this event as another contribution of the Arewa Community towards the promotion of peaceful co-existence in Nigeria, I am also very delighted to be honoured by the loving people at this gathering. I want to commend all our brothers and sisters from the Arewa community across the southwest of Nigeria for today’s inauguration of the southwest executive council and the presentation of today’s Award”.

