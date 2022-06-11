2023 elections the perfect opportunity to rescue Nigeria from hijackers, treasury looters – Sowore

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, declared on Saturday he has the capacity to transform Nigeria if elected as president in 2023.

The activist stated this when he featured in an interview programme on Arise TV in Lagos.

Sowore, who decried the high rate of poverty in Nigeria, said Nigeria deserves new leadership that would show great interest in its growth and development.

He said: “I have better credentials than any other candidate. When I contested for students’ union president, Atiku Abubakar was contesting. This shows how old these people are.”

He described the 2023 elections as an inevitable watershed in the history of Nigeria and urged Nigerians to vote aggressively for a better country.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s greedy leaders will pay for their crimes — Sowore

The elections, according to him, provide the perfect to rescue Nigeria from its hijackers and treasury looters.

Sowore added: “Nigeria doesn’t need only an election. It needs elections that can produce desired results and the change the country deserves. I’m coming out to canvass for revolutionary elections where a definite turning point will be made.

“We must rescue the country from its hijackers and looters and move in a new direction. The system has been dominated by moneybags who do things as they wish at the expense of innocent citizens.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now