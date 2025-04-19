2023 ELECTIONS: Wike dismisses Peter Obi, labels him a ‘social media candidate’

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has explained why he chose not to support Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking during a press briefing on Friday in Abuja, Wike dismissed Obi’s chances of winning the presidency, describing him as a “social media candidate” lacking the grassroots political structure necessary for electoral victory in Nigeria.

“No, he has no chance to win the election,” Wike said emphatically. “I don’t go to where you see people like this kind of social media candidates. I don’t do social media candidate.”

The former Rivers State Governor emphasized that electoral success in Nigeria is not solely determined by popularity or perceived competence, but by deep-rooted political networks and strategic alliances that resonate with the electorate beyond digital platforms.

Wike’s comments reflect ongoing tensions and ideological divides within Nigeria’s political landscape, especially following a general election that saw heightened youth engagement and online activism. Many viewed Obi’s candidacy as a significant shift toward a younger, reform-oriented political movement, but critics like Wike argue that digital popularity cannot replace the realities of electoral politics.

Wike’s remarks may reignite conversations around the evolving role of social media in Nigerian democracy and elections in the country, as well as whether traditional political structures remain the most effective path to power.

