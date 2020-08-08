2023: El’Rufai advocates power shift to south

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El’Rufai has stated that the presidency should go to a person from the southern part of the country come 2023:

The governor spoke on Saturday during an interview with the BBC Hausa Service.

He said, “The southern part of the country is supposed to produce the president come 2023; I don’t support a northerner to vie for the seat after President Muhammadu Buhari, based on Nigeria’s political arrangement.”

He said while there was hardly any developed country across the world that considers leadership based on where someone comes from, the governor said:

“However, in Nigerian politics, there is an arrangement that we all believe on rotational leadership. We are aware of that, anyone who denies that is wrong.”

Governor El-Rufai, meanwhile, said he was opposed to power rotation arrangement in his state, Kaduna.

“In Kaduna, I don’t work with people because they came from a particular zone, rather, I work with you based on your capacity to deliver on a task given to you and your ability to keep public trust,” he said.

On speculations that he was aspiring for the presidency position, the Kaduna governor said, “It is a baseless speculation. I don’t want to be president; only God decides someone’s future whether you like it or not, I have never shown interest for the presidency.”

El-Rufai’s position on power rotation to the South is coming after President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura, said he was opposed to the zoning arrangement.

