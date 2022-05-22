Politics
2023: Elumelu wins PDP Reps ticket in Delta constituency
The House of Representatives Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, on Sunday, secured the right to represent the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State.
Elumelu, who is bidding for a third term in the House of Representatives, scored 80 out of 132 votes cast by delegates at the House of Representatives primary election held in Asaba.
His closest rival, Princess Pat Ajudua, polled 35 votes while Mr. Kanyinebi Mobushi got 17 votes.
The Returning Officer, Chief Funkekeme Solomon, declared Elumelu the winner of the contest for polling the highest number of votes in what he described as a free and fair transparent election.
READ ALSO: PDP ready to regain power in 2023 – Elumelu
He said: “At the end, Mr. Kanyinebi Mobushi, scored 17 votes, Mrs. Pat Ajudua, scored 35 votes while Mr. Ndudi Elumelu scored 80 votes.
“Elumelu, having scored the highest votes, is hereby declared winner and returned as the candidate of the PDP for the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the 2023 general election.”
In his address after the declaration, the minority leader assured his constituents of more robust representation and dividends of democracy.
He thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the PDP and the people of the constituency for giving him the platform to serve.
He expressed confidence that PDP would win the 2023 general elections at the state and federal levels.
