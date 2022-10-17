2023: Ex-Anambra Gov, Ezeife, assures of peaceful elections in South-East despite Kanu’s release

A former Anambra State Governor, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has expressed confidence at a peaceful electoral process in the South-East region, in the wake of Nnamdi Kanu’s release from detention.

Ezeife made this assertion on Monday, in an interview on AriseTV.

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal had discharged leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, of the 15-count terrorism charges brought against him by the federal government.

The appellate court, in a unanimous decision, faulted the process through which Kanu was brought before the Federal High Court to answer to a 15-count terrorism charges.

However, there are fears amongst political analysts that this situation might further exacerbate tensions in the South-East region ahead of the 2023 elections.

Dispelling these concerns, Ezeife said, “We can guarantee that if Kanu is released, it will make the 2023 elections the most peaceful in the SE; there will be no problems and we will talk to the youths.”

The elder statesman also urged the Federal Government to adhere to the Appeal Court ruling over Kanu’s release.

The National Security Council on Friday, threw its weight on the position of the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, that the Court of Appeal only discharged the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in its judgment but did not acquit him of the charge for which he was facing trial.

The Security Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja said Kanu had only been discharged by the Appeal Court and that the government will explore necessary actions available to it to press on with the matter.

However, Ezeife urged the President to respect the law in order to avoid impunity.

“Let the FG comply with court order because what I heard is that Kanu was discharged and acquitted but the FG is saying he was only discharged.

“And even at that, it is enough to release Kanu based on the court’s decision. I don’t think what is happening is good for the society due to law and order. The decisions of the judiciary, executive and legislature must be respected but impunity seems to be the name of the game.

“We went to the President and we got a favourable decision regarding Kanu and Igboho’s releases.

“Taking the case to the Supreme Court will be a waste of time because there will be no gain, unless the Supreme Court is being dictated to. This is because the judgement of the Appeal Court is clear and total,” Ezeife noted.

