2023: Ex-APC spokesman, Akpanudoedehe, joins Akwa Ibom governorship race

The former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker committee, John Akpanudoedehe, on Saturday declared his intention to vie for the governorship seat in Akwa Ibom State.

Akpanudoedehe, who declared his governorship bid at a forum in Uyo, said he has a special gift for the people of the state.

He said: “Before I say any other thing, I want to accept your call. I hereby declare to run for the governorship seat of Akwa Ibom State.

“We have been in this party for a long time and we have suffered. We have been battered with lies. They have said all sorts of things.

“But you have been my hope — Akwa Ibom people. You have sustained me because I know you are suffering. God has given me a special gift. That special gift is how to deliver you out of poverty.

“Therefore, a special vehicle to take you away from poverty, I want to mention them. For instance, we are going to give a grant of N1 million to 1,000 people per local government area for you to prosper, train and upgrade.”

