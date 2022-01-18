2023: Ex-gov Aliyu backs Osinbajo to pick APC presidential ticket

A former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, on Tuesday described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the All Progressives Congress (APC) best candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

The ex-governor, who stated this at the 2022 annual lecture of Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation held in Kano State, advised “political moneybags” to drop their presidential ambition.

Although Osinbajo has not announced his 2023 presidential ambition, moves to rally Nigerians behind the Vice President by some groups and individuals are ongoing across the country.

Several individuals including the APC National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi and the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, declared their presidential bids about two weeks ago.

READ ALSO: Religion, ethnicity cannot break up Nigeria – Osinbajo

Aliyu said: “Mr. Vice President, do you know you are the best candidate in your party?”

“He is the only candidate that knows the country and has the acceptance of everyone across the country regardless of tribe and religion.

“We will not allow riff raffs to take over power even if they offer all the money in this world.

“No matter how much money he has, let him bring the money, we will collect it.”

