2023: Ex-Gov Bafarawa’s son joins Sokoto governorship race

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Environment, Alhaji Sagir Bafarawa, on Thursday, declared his intention to vie for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket in the state.

The commissioner, who is the son of former governor of Sokoto, Attahiru Bafarawa, announced this at a meeting with members of the PDP executive committee in the state,

He said: “Party is the supreme in politics as such necessitated my meeting with the leaders to receive their blessings.

“However, the leadership of the party have endorsed my aspiration, which I want to assure the people that, if by God grace I succeed, I will continue from where Governor Aminu Tambuwal stopped.

“As a commissioner in the present administration, I have learnt a lot of experience from the leadership of Governor Tambuwal.

“Therefore, I will continue in that direction if eventually elected governor of Sokoto State.”

In his remark, the PDP chairman in the state, Alhaji Bello Goronyo, commended Bafarawa for consulting the party’s leadership on his governorship ambition.

He said: “This is a great honour and good development to the party, as such we have blessed his aspiration and given him our mandate to declare his intention.”

