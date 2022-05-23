2023: Ex-gov Dankwambo wins PDP Gombe North Senatorial ticket

The former Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, on Monday won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary for the Gombe North Senatorial District.

The Chief Returning Officer, Habu Zarma, said Dankwambo picked the ticket following the withdrawal of a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Bayero Nafada, and Hamma Saleh, a businessman.

144 delegates affirmed the ex-governor’s candidature.

Dankwambo is seeking to replace Saidu Alkali, the incumbent Senator representing the district.

A PDP governorship aspirant in the state, Jamilu Gwamna, who addressed journalists after the election, described the exercise as free and fair.

The Gombe North Senatorial District comprises Gombe, Kwami, Dukku, Funakaye, and Nafada local government areas.

