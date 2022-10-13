2023: Ex-INEC boss, Jega, urges electoral commission to resist pressure from politicians

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Attahiru Jega on Wednesday, urged the Electoral Commission to resist pressure from politicians ahead of 2023 general polls.

Jega, who featured in a Channels Television Programme, Politics Today, also charged the Yakubu Mahmoud-led adminstration on free, fair and credible elections.

The elder statesman noted that build-up to election was often characterised by insinuations.

He commented on the need for the non-partisanship of those nominated and approved as resident electoral commissioners for elections to be successful and transparent.

He said: “It is normal when elections are close by. Issues in form of allegations concerning credibility of the electoral management body are raised.

Read also:Ex-INEC Chief, Jega, advocates increased participation of youth, women for hitch-free 2023 elections

“Politicians who are bent on rigging elections cut across political parties. Prior to 2015 elections, some started to demand publicly that I resign or go on terminal leave so that I didn’t supervise the conduct of the election.

“What is important is the capacity of the election management body to resist such pressure and leverage technological innovation contained in the Electoral Act 2022 to deliver credible elections.

“We need to also understand that the more non-partisan of those nominated as electoral commissioners, the easier for INEC to deliver its responsibility without fear or favour. It’s important for the Senate to thoroughly investigate nominees and ensure that those approved have no affiliation with politicians.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

