Politics
2023: Ex-SGF, Olu Falae, denies endorsing Obi
A Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae, has dismissed reports on his endorsement of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
There were reports that the former minister of finance and some prominent members of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, had declared their support for Obi ahead of the 2023 presidential election.
But in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Personal Assistant, Capt. Moshood Raji (retd.), Falae, said he has not declared support for any presidential candidate as reported in some media platforms.
The statement read: “The attention of Chief Olu Falae CFR, GCON, has been drawn to a publication that has gone viral in which the former Secretary to the Federal Government is quoted as saying that he is supporting the candidature of Mr. Peter Obi as his preferred choice in the 2023 Presidential race.
“As a responsible leader, Chief Falae will consider all important parameters, including capacity, experience and proven track record before endorsing a candidate.
“This correction is necessary in order not to mislead the public that Chief Falae is supporting any of the candidates yet.
“It is necessary to await the programmes and manifestos of the political parties and their candidates before arriving at a particular candidate to support.”
