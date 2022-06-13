2023: Fani-Kayode drums support for Tinubu, questions Atiku’s nationality

The former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Monday, canvassed support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, (APC) Bola Tinubu, saying he would replicate his success in Lagos at national level.

Fani-Kayode, who stated this on his Twitter handle, described the APC national leader as a modern reformer.

He also questioned the nationality of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, saying he was born in Cameroon.

The ex-minister wrote: “This is the last bus stop. You EITHER vote for a man who can take Nigeria out of the dark ages & transform her into a functional, modern & medium-power nation state with a strong virile & prosperous economy as he & his associates have done in Lagos over the last 22 years.

READ ALSO: Tinubu will enhance Nigeria’s unity more than Atiku – Fani-Kayode

“..Or you vote for one who spends most of his time holidaying & living like an Arab Sheik in Dubai, who has neglected his native Adamawa State & left it in degradation & abject poverty over the last 22 years, whose nationality is questionable, who was born & bred not in our beloved Nigeria.

“But in the neighbouring Cameroons & who enjoys an inexplicable, questionable & strange relationship with the chief advocate, champion defender, primary negotiator & premium ransom-collector of the bloodthirsty terrorists & savage kidnappers of Nigerians.”

“Whilst the entire nation waits for the two of them to announce who their respective running mates will be, kindly ponder on that. The choice is yours.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now