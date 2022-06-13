Politics
2023: Fani-Kayode drums support for Tinubu, questions Atiku’s nationality
The former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Monday, canvassed support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, (APC) Bola Tinubu, saying he would replicate his success in Lagos at national level.
Fani-Kayode, who stated this on his Twitter handle, described the APC national leader as a modern reformer.
He also questioned the nationality of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, saying he was born in Cameroon.
The ex-minister wrote: “This is the last bus stop. You EITHER vote for a man who can take Nigeria out of the dark ages & transform her into a functional, modern & medium-power nation state with a strong virile & prosperous economy as he & his associates have done in Lagos over the last 22 years.
READ ALSO: Tinubu will enhance Nigeria’s unity more than Atiku – Fani-Kayode
“..Or you vote for one who spends most of his time holidaying & living like an Arab Sheik in Dubai, who has neglected his native Adamawa State & left it in degradation & abject poverty over the last 22 years, whose nationality is questionable, who was born & bred not in our beloved Nigeria.
“But in the neighbouring Cameroons & who enjoys an inexplicable, questionable & strange relationship with the chief advocate, champion defender, primary negotiator & premium ransom-collector of the bloodthirsty terrorists & savage kidnappers of Nigerians.”
“Whilst the entire nation waits for the two of them to announce who their respective running mates will be, kindly ponder on that. The choice is yours.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...