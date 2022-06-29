Politics
2023: Fayose abandons Atiku, demands power shift to South
The former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, reaffirmed his commitment to power shift to Southern Nigeria in 2023.
The former governor is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his party’s flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, is a core Muslim from Nigeria’s North-East.
Fayose was one of the 13 aspirants that vied for the PDP presidential ticket in the primary held on May 28 in Abuja.
Fayose, who stated this on his Twitter handle, @GovAyoFayose, said it was important for power to return to the South after the eight-year rule of President Muhammadu Buhari, another Muslim from the North-West.
READ ALSO: In open letter, Fayose warns Tinubu of danger ahead in APC presidential race
He wrote: “The PDP Constitution provides for a rotational Presidency. Section 3(c) provides that the party shall pursue its aims & objectives by ‘adhering to the policy of the rotation & zoning of party & public elective offices in pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness.
“The current President of Nigeria is a 2-term Northern Presidency, thus implying that it MUST be a Southern Presidency in 2023 or NOTHING. Awa ‘South’ lo kan’. Nigerians should await details soon.”
