2023: Fayose withdraws from PDP zoning committee

The former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, has withdrawn his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Zoning Committee.

The ex-governor disclosed this in a letter dated April 5 and addressed to the Chairman of the committee, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

He cited his 2023 presidential ambition as the reason for withdrawing from the committee.

Fayose announced his intention to vie for the presidency last week.

He said: “I write to formally appreciate the party and all members of this committee.

“I thank you all for your statesmanship, selflessness and sense of patriotism to our party and by extension our nation in the way you have all handled and comported yourselves so far in deliberations regarding this delicate and sensitive issue/assignment, the zoning of public offices, particularly that of the President.

“I pray the outcome will bring understanding, peace and stability to our party and our country at large.

“Having hinted during our last meeting of my intention to run for the office of the President in the coming primary election and by God’s grace; the general election, it will not be morally right to continue to participate in the zoning debate being an aspirant myself.”

He also revealed that Ekiti State had nominated Dr. Gbenga Faseluka to replace him in the committee.

