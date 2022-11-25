2023: Fintiri proposes N175bn budget in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, on Friday presented the state’s 2023 budget proposal of N175.019 billion to the state House of Assembly.

In his address during the event, Fintiri said N105.011 billion 60 percent of the total budget was earmarked for recurrent expenditure while N70.007 billion, or 40 percent was set aside for capital spending in the budget.

He said the government would continue to ensure that all ongoing projects, especially the ones started by his administration are completed.

The governor said: “The highlights of the capital expenditure side of the budget are execution on key projects which will add value to the lives and well-being of our people.

“Prominent among these projects are: the construction of a Super Highway from FGGC Yola to Yola town through Yolde-Pate.

“Establishment and construction of three Mega Secondary schools, one in each of the senatorial districts which will serve as special schools for the most talented of our students.

“We are also looking at the establishment of High-tech Vocational Training Centres to serve as Information Technology skill incubation hubs for the development of our youths.”

The Speaker of the House, Aminu Abbas, commended Fintiri on infrastructural development and success in internally generated revenue in the state.

