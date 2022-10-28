2023: Galadima, NNPP chieftain, makes bold prediction about upcoming elections

Rabiu Kwankwaso would win all the northern states in the 2023 presidential election, according to Buba Galadima, a senior member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The NNPP‘s presidential flagbearer is Kwankwaso.

Galadima made the forecast during an appearance on Channels Television on Thursday.

“PDP is not even on the ballot because its strength is in the south-east, which has been eroded by Peter Obi. The next strength of PDP is in the south-south. With Wike never supporting Atiku, the south-south is gone,” he said.

“The north-east is completely Kwankwaso because he will win Taraba, Adamawa, Gombe, and Bauchi, including the governorship.

READ ALSO:Kwankwaso’s running mate, Idahosa, upbeat on NNPP’s chances in 2023 elections

“He will win the north-east, north-central, and will win the north-west. All combined, they have over 50-something million voters.

“Kwankwaso will poach the south-south, south-east, and part of the south-west.

“I assure you that all Nigerians who desire freedom, development, progress, health services, have no other person to vote for than Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.”

The other frontline presidential candidates are Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress; Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

