2023: God will not forgive PDP if it fails to take back power from woeful APC

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has warned that, “God will never forgive PDP members if the party fails to take advantage of the woeful failure of the APC led Federal Government to take over power in Nigeria in 2023 to salvage the country.

Wike stated this on Saturday when he paid a courtesy call on his Bauchi State colleague, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir at Ramat House, Bauchi.

According to the Rivers State Governor, “If PDP makes the mistake of not listening to Nigeria at this trying period, it will be difficult for God to forgive PDP because this is an opportunity to save Nigeria. We are in problem now and only the PDP will lead Nigeria out. So we must take that responsibility”.

He opined that the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari have failed Nigeria and Nigerians to the point where even the diehard supporters have backed out and are regretting bringing the administration to power.

Nyesom Wike then assured that the PDP will put its house in order to be able to face the challenges ahead because it is the only political party that has remained intact since its formation in 1998 a demonstration of strong will to rule the country.

On his reason for the visit to his colleague on a New Year day when he was supposed to be with his people, Nyesom Wike explained that he left Port Harcourt to be in Bauchi in an effort to make the PDP a united party and secondly because Bala Mohammed is a special friend he holds in high esteem

He said that, “I have not even gone to see my parents. I have not seen my community. I have not seen anybody today. We just decided that the first place we must be is Bauchi”.

He stressed that he and Bala Mohammed have resolved to make Nigeria better hence the meeting assuring that meeting will continue until the aim was achieved just as he assured that whatever it is will be made public soon.

On Bala Mohammed’s presidential aspiration, he stated that, “Apart from the fact Bala Mohammed has had all the experiences, from the civil service down to political office from a Director in the ministry, he became a Senator, a Minister and now a Governor, that alone is enough to qualify him”.

According to him, “Then also look at what he is doing in Bauchi. Look at his pedigree, what he is doing as a first term governor. I have been here to flag off projects. So many of my colleagues have been here to flag off projects. How many first time governors do you see doing that?”.

He opined that the call on Bala Mohammed to run for President in 2023 was not misplaced as the Bauchi Sate Governor is “very qualified to run for president in this country”

Nyesom Wike also said that if the lot falls on Bala Mohammed to contest for president, he will give him the necessary support saying the Bauchi State Governor’s future is brighter

He stressed that, “Bala Mohammed is overqualified. Let me use that word if there is any word like that at all. Bala Mohammed, is overqualified to fly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket in the 2023 presidential election”.

“He is qualified in every ramification. His relationship with people is second to none so people calling on him to run for president have seen the qualities in him,” he stated

He said that the opposition PDP would gladly welcome qualified politicians like Bala Mohammed to replace the failed leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Welcoming his guest Earlier, Bala Mohammed described Nyesom Wike as an amiable person who is always full of pleasant surprises and today’s visit was a surprise.

He said that, “Today’s visit has really exhilarated a feeling in me that I have more than a brother in Rivers. I have always looked up to Wike and I have always told him he is a leader not because he is a Governor or he has money, but the stuff he is made up of. Very tough stuff and he is the face of PDP today and coming to Bauchi today my day has been made”

On the agitation by some groups for him to contest the presidency in 2023,Bala Mohammed said that he has exceeded his personal expectations of himself having once to been a Director, a Senator, Minister of FCT and now a Governor.

According to Bala Mohammed, “What we are after (Wike and I ) is the unity of this country, the progress and development of Nigeria, although I cannot claim to be near him in projects because he is the face of Project in the country.”

Bala Mohammed then appreciated Nyesom Wike for his courage, forthrightness and capacity to ”say it as it is and we try to follow you for your capacity to see the truth which is unmatched by anybody and people misunderstand you but I am proud to be with you and I assure you that we will not have any reason to fight, ”.

By Yemi kanji

