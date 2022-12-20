2023: Gov AbdulRazaq charges people of Kwara to reject PDP, promises justice for Offa robbery victims

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Tuesday urged the people of the state to see the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) bid to return to power as another plot to reverse the gain made by his administration in the state in the last three years.

The governor stated this during the inauguration of a campaign office donated to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state by the former General Manager of Kwara State Social Investment Programmes (KWASSIPS), Mohammed Brimah.

He said: “As you can all notice, those selfish politicians who ruined this state are plotting their comeback.

“Kwarans should not give them a chance to come back because their mission to regain power is nothing but to reverse the progress of the state.

“These people have nothing to offer the state after ruling for 20 years with little or nothing to show for it. Some of the projects they even claimed to have executed are not theirs.

“We found out that those projects were rather funded by the Federal Government. As at last month, one of the contractors that they owed money wrote to us to remind the state government of the outstanding debt.”

AbdulRazaq also asked the people of Kwara to disregard the claim by some supporters of the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who were detained by the police for alleged involvement in the 2018 robbery incident in the Offa area of the state.

He said his administration had reviewed and re-filed the case in court to get justice for the families of the victims and residents of Offa.

The governor added: “When we came in and discovered that the case enjoyed no progress in court, we had to re-file it.

“The case they earlier filed in court could not have convicted anyone.

“They tried to protect their boys, but they never included in their exhibits what is called corona report, and that was fatal to the case.

“Without corona report, the court cannot convict anyone for murder.

“So, we had to hire a team of lawyers who reviewed and re-presented the case in court.”

