2023: Gov Bala dumps deputy, picks Reps member, Jatau as running mate

After keeping people of the state in suspense on his choice of running mate for the 2023 governorship elections, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed finally named a onetime Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mohammed Auwal Jatau as his running mate.

The disclosure was made on Sunday by the federal lawmaker who is currently representing Zaki Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives while speaking to journalists.

He expressed his profound gratitude to the governor for finding him worthy to be his running mate in the forthcoming election.

Read also:I’m not stepping down for anybody —Bala Mohammed

Jatau promised to reciprocate the honour by being a loyal and supportive running mate for the success of the PDP led administration in the implementation of the peoples-oriented projects.

According to him, “I want to use this medium to express my profound appreciation to His Excellency, the incumbent Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for finding me worthy to be his running mate in the 2023 governorship election in Bauchi State” .

“This is a great honor to me and I want to assure the governor that I will justify the confidence reposed in me”, he said.

By Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now