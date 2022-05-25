2023: Gov Makinde wins PDP primary in Oyo

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in the state.

In the election conducted at Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, on Wednesday, Makinde polled 1, 040 votes to defeat his rival, Hazeem Gbolarunmi, who scored eight votes.

The Chief Returning Officer, Ben Obi, who announced the results, said the governor secured the right to represent the party in the 2023 election after polling the highest number of votes in the primary.

Obi was represented at the forum by one Abdullahi MaiBasia.



