2023: Gov Mohammed charges politicians on sportsmanship

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Saturday urged political parties and their candidates to exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship in the 2023 general elections.

He made the call at the swearing-in of the two newly appointed commissioners and caretaker committee chairmen of the 20 local government areas of the state.

The new commissioners are Jamila Dahiru and Amina Katagum.

The duo’s appointment followed the resignation of former Commissioners for Education and Rural Development and Special Duties, Dr. Aliyu Tilde, and Abdullahi Musa, respectively.

The governor challenged politicians to shun acts inimical to the growth of the country’s democracy.

Mohammed said: “The 2023 elections are fast approaching and electioneering campaigns are in full gear.

“I, therefore, appeal to all political parties and their supporters to conduct themselves in an orderly manner, eschew thuggery and malpractices.”

The governor charged the local government administrators to provide political spaces for the opposition to operate freely without any hindrance.

“This is the mark of democracy. The rule of the game must be clearly adhered to by political parties.

He added: “Let me also warn all new appointees that this administration has no place for corrupt, disloyal, indolent and incompetent officials.

“You should be absolutely loyal to the state and totally committed to its objectives.

“For the avoidance of doubt, let me clearly state that I will not hesitate to remove any official found wanting or disloyal to the government of the day.”

