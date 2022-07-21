2023: Gov. Ortom wants Obi to reach out to Atiku, Tinubu, others

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has called on all presidential candidates for the 2023 general elections to harmonize their thoughts in order to proffer lasting solutions to the crises bedeviling the country.

Ortom said this on Thursday during an interview on Arise TV monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

The governor stressed that the problems in the country at the moment should be approached beyond partisan interests.

He took a swipe at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for taking the country to the nadir of despair.

“The situation we see ourselves in now is beyond partisan politics and I advised Peter Obi to reach out to Atiku, Tinubu and Kwankwanso in order to brainstorm solutions to the challenges plaguing the country.

“Even if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not there, I believe any other party can win the APC due to the evils they have wrought on the people of Nigeria”, Ortom said.

On why he was absent in the just-concluded governorship election in Osun State, Ortom said he had a pre-planned meeting with some PDP governors on the fortunes of the party.

He isolated the impact of and commitment of Rivers State Governor, Nyeson Wike, in the survival of the party, adding that the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, should meet with him for a way forward.

“On the absence of some PDP Governors, I had a preplanned programme in the UK and USA, meeting with Wike and Makinde, Ikpeazu in London and we brainstormed on the fortunes of the PDP.

“Wike, in particular, has been instrumental in the growth of the party and nobody will defect ahead of the 2023 polls. I was one of the people who was able to convince Wike after the presidential primaries and once Atiku holds talks with him, the party will move forward”, he added.

