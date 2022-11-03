Politics
2023: Gov Oyebanji proposes N113.5bn budget in Ekiti
The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Thursday, presented the 2023 budget proposal of N113.5 billion to the state House of Assembly.
The budget, according to a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Olayinka Oyebode, has a total sum of N80.3 billion as recurrent expenditure and N34.0 billion as capital expenditure.
The figure was about N13 billion higher than the 2021 budget of N100.7 billion presented by former governor Kayode Fayemi.
READ ALSO: Ekiti Gov, Oyebanji, denies reports of pressure from predecessor, Fayemi, to appoint cronies
Oyebanji said the 2023 budget was designed to address the challenges posed to sub-national, national, and global economies and the ripple effects of the economic downturn.
The governor added that the 2023 budget was anchored on his administration’s six pillars which include Youth Development and Job Creation, Human Capital Development, Agricultural, and Rural Development, Infrastructure and Industrialization, Arts, Culture and Tourism, and Governance in Ekiti.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...