2023: Gov Oyebanji proposes N113.5bn budget in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Thursday, presented the 2023 budget proposal of N113.5 billion to the state House of Assembly.

The budget, according to a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Olayinka Oyebode, has a total sum of N80.3 billion as recurrent expenditure and N34.0 billion as capital expenditure.

The figure was about N13 billion higher than the 2021 budget of N100.7 billion presented by former governor Kayode Fayemi.

Oyebanji said the 2023 budget was designed to address the challenges posed to sub-national, national, and global economies and the ripple effects of the economic downturn.

The governor added that the 2023 budget was anchored on his administration’s six pillars which include Youth Development and Job Creation, Human Capital Development, Agricultural, and Rural Development, Infrastructure and Industrialization, Arts, Culture and Tourism, and Governance in Ekiti.

