2023: Group rejects call for Ayu’s resignation

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has condemned the call for the resignation of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu.

The former federal commissioner for information, Chief Edwin Clark and a few other individuals had demanded the resignation of the ex-Senate President over the outcome of last Saturday’s PDP presidential primary in Abuja.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emerged the PDP presidential candidate after defeating 12 other aspirants in the exercise.

Clark, who addressed journalists during the week in Abuja, alleged that Ayu exhibited partiality in the presidential primary.

However, in a statement issued by the President General of COSEYL, Goodluck Ubem, the group said Ayu’s resignation would cause problems for the PDP.

The statement read: “This is not the right time to ask the National Chairman to resign just because a Northern presidential candidate emerged at the primaries of the party.

“Asking Senator Ayu to resign now over the 2022 party’s presidential primaries will mean to count one’s chicks before they are hatched.

“Political rancour and bickering is the last thing we need now in our political space. What we need now is what can put the nation on the path of development, love, understanding and healthy relationships.

“We call on all stakeholders asking for the immediate resignation of the National PDP Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu to allow him to concentrate on his duties until after the general election upon which the outcome of the election will determine the next move of the party.”

