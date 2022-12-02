2023: Group tags Atiku’s presidential bid a waste of time

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar’s 2023 aspiration as a waste of time.

In a statement issued on Friday by its Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the group said the PDP candidate was reaping what he did in the 2015 presidential election.

It accused the former Vice President of forming alliances with other parties which led to the defeat of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan in the election.

The group also described the withdrawal of the G5 Governors— Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu)— from PDP campaign activities as God’s way of punishing Abubakar for his infraction in 2015.

The statement read: “Nemesis has caught up with Atiku Abubakar after he treacherously hijacked some governors in 2015 to provide an opposition against the re-election bid of former President Goodluck Jonathan by forming alliances with then ACN, led by Bola Tinubu, CPC led by Muhammadu Buhari and ANPP led by Ogbonnaya Onu, a faction of APGA led by Rochas Okorocha and the then New PDP, which he led.

“He was able to lead former Governor Chibuike Amaechi of Rivers, former Governor Rabiu Kwankwanso of Kano, former Governor Aliyu Wamakko of Sokoto, former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara, and former Governor Murtala Nyako of Adamawa against their own party, PDP.

“Now nature has finally come up against him and he is reaping the reward; let him stop wasting his time and resources.

“Ndigbo commends the G5 Governors led by Governor Wike for their opposition to Atiku Abubakar’s presidency in the 2023 election.

“Whatever Atiku had sowed in 2015, he is now reaping in 2023. He and the same gang members that destroyed Jonathan’s chances in 2015 have also undermined the PDP zoning formula that favours the South-East.

“These Governors have crafted their names in gold by thwarting the heinous plans to nullify the gentleman’s agreement of rotational presidency between the North and the South which was the basis for peace and sustainable democracy in Nigeria since 1999.”

