2023: Group urges APC to drop Muslim-Muslim ticket

A South-West pressure group, Yoruba Youth Council (YYC), on Monday urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to have a serious rethink on its decision to field a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the 2023 general elections.

The National President of the group, Ayodele Gbologe, who made the call at a press conference in Ibadan, Oyo State, noted that the APC would not respect the Federal Character if it wins the presidential election next year.

The APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, picked the former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate on July 10.

The development has generated angry reactions among the Christian community in the country.

The group insisted that there are qualified Northern Christians in the APC who are qualified to be the party’s vice-presidential candidate.

He said: “We decided to address the media based on the plight of Nigerians against one faith practice, where we have more than one faith in the country. Therefore, we are looking beyond the 2023 general elections.

“Election is in stages (1) Before election (2) During election (3) after the election. Therefore we are looking at things that will unite us after the 2023 general elections than things that will divide us.

“We believe that several Christmas politicians in the north are capable of occupying the office of vice president. Therefore we appeal to APC to in the interest of Nigerians, change their decision on the Muslim-Muslim ticket to allow peace to regain in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: APC reacts to Northern Christian elders’ opposition to party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket

“We are calling on Nigerians and APC leaders to rescind their decision to field Muslim-Muslim ticket vice president in the 2023 general elections. We, therefore, encourage Christians, Muslims and other religions to unite and work together for the progress and unity of our country.

“Today, the perception of an average Nigerian is that the nation is already polarized by religious and economic crises. Inflation rates are on the increase and high exchange rates have affected every stratum of society negatively.

“Therefore, Christian leaders should be carried along in the scheme of things in the ruling party as we approach general elections.

“However, as a youth this nation belongs to all of us, not minding whatever religion you belong to. It is therefore imperative that we work together as one.

“With unity, we could put an end to terrorism and other dangerous acts bedevilling our nation. So, therefore, Yoruba, Igbos, Hausa, Fulani and other ethnic nationalities must come together to move this country forward.

“We also advise every Nigerian to come out and vote for a candidate of their choice come 2023 general elections because we need a united nation, forged in common belief with strong assurances from the leader.

“Sectionalism is inimical to our future and it has affected our psyche and is detrimental to national vision and unity. Nigeria, forward ever, backward never.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now