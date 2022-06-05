2023: Groups protest Northern governors’ decision to cede presidency to South

A coalition of Northern Youths groups within the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday protested the decision of the governors from the region to stop Northern presidential aspirants from participating in the party’s presidential primary.

The Northern Governors’ Forum had on Saturday directed all presidential aspirants from the region to withdraw from the APC presidential race and allow their southern counterparts to forge ahead with the contest.

The coalition which comprises the APC Youths Elements and North-East Youth Forum for APC jointly walked round the major areas of Bauchi State and carried placards with different inscriptions.

They asked the APC to field a northern candidate that would match the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, if it wants to remain in power beyond 2023.

They also described the governors as “selfish, self-centered and power mongers.”

The groups blasted the governors for not doing anything to develop their respective states but plunged the region into untold hardships.

The Chairman of APC Progressives Youth Elements, Al-Amin Bala Mai’Auduga, who addressed the journalists on behalf of the groups, said the Northern governors did not consult the people before taking the decision.

The decision, according to him, did not reflect the wishes of the people in the North.

He said: “We are not in support of the decision because it is against our political wish for 2023. The Northern governors just sat down and took the decision for the entire people of the North. They are on their own.

“The North has eminently qualified people who can succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. We, therefore, want the APC to beam its searchlight to the North and get a presidential candidate.”

