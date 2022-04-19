2023: I am better, more qualified than Tinubu, Atiku, Saraki, Osinbajo, Wike, Amaechi boasts

Minister of Transportation and 2023 presidential hopeful, Rotimi Amaechi says he is better placed and more qualified to be Nigeria’s President ahead of the likes of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed, Atiku Abubakar, Bukola Saraki, Yemi Osinbajo, Nyesom Wike, and others put together.

The former Rivers State Governor made this assertion on Monday when he visited the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, at his palace in Ile-Ife as part of his consultations towards his presidential ambition.

Amaechi maintained that he was not only physically fit as he demonstrated by running around the Port Harcourt stadium during his declaration last week, but he is also mentally fit and his antecedents in governance at all level stands him out.

Amaechi who is hopeful of clinching the ticket on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), added that he has better credentials than all the politicians who have shown interest to run for the presidency across all the political parties in the country.

“If you look at my history, among all of us in APC, including PDP, with all due respect to them, I happen to be one with more precedence.

“I was a Speaker for 8 years, 8 years as Governor, 7 years as Minister, the first Director General of a campaign to lead a fight of the removal of a government in power.

Read also: Amaechi is the ‘worst of the worst’ in 2023 presidential race —Asari-Dokubo

“With that experience comes the fact that the greatest and the most difficult thing for anybody in government is to lead among equals. If you don’t lead properly, they’ll remove you.

“I’ve led my equals twice, as Chairman of the Conference of Speakers and as Chairman of Governors’ Forum, which was very turbulent when there was a sharp disagreement between the governors and the then President.

So, I’m experienced enough to manage the country at this difficult time,” Amaechi said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now