Politics
2023: I am not interested in Nigerian presidency – Okonjo-Iweala
The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, said on Friday she has no desire to vie for the Nigerian presidency in 2023.
Okonjo-Iweala, who was reacting to speculations that she planned to resign from the WTO’s top job, dismissed the rumours as “utterly ridiculous and not true.”
The former Nigerian Minister of Finance took over as the intergovernmental organisation’s chief in March.
She is just seven months into her four-and-a-half-year term.
The former World Bank official told journalists she is enjoying her job at WTO.
Okonjo-Iweala said: “I just got here. I am enjoying what I’m doing. It is a very exciting job and I am trying to have some successes here.”
READ ALSO: Okonjo-Iweala charges Nigerians in Diaspora to support the nation’s economy
Bloomberg had reported on Thursday that the WTO Director-General considered resignation due to the “organisation’s historical inertia.”
The news agency reported that some WTO officials explained that Okonjo-Iweala privately floated the idea that she may resign if there is no headway in dealing with/providing solutions to the critical issues of the institution.
The officials also claimed that they suspect the Nigerian wants to take part in the country’s 2023 presidential election.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...