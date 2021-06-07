2023: I don’t have favourite governorship aspirant in Oyo – Alao Akala | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
2023: I don’t have favourite governorship aspirant in Oyo – Alao Akala
A former Governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, said on Monday has no preferred aspirant among those vying for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in the state in 2023.
The ex-governor made the clarification in a statement issued by his Media Assistant, Tolu Mustapha, in Ibadan.
Alao-Akala is the Chairman of APC Elders’ Advisory Council in the state.
He had been accused of sponsoring a preferred aspirant for the governorship seat in 2023 in a publication titled: “Who gets Oyo APC ticket in 2023.”
The publication also alleged that the ex-governor had positioned his son as the running mate to a preferred aspirant in the state.
Alao-Akala described the publication as “conjecture of lies and misinformation,” and urged members of the public to disregard it.
He said: “The said write up, which has since gone viral, after careful analysis of the intention of the said author, is a conjecture of lies, deceit, mischief, misinformation and a shoddy job.”
The ex-governor described himself as a father to all the aspirants, saying he has no bias or personal interest in any of them.
Alao-Akala added: “The interest and choice of the unwavering party members is what I will stand by come rain, come shine.”
He advised governorship aspirants in the state to desist from actions that could undermine the unity of APC.
