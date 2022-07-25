2023: I have no plan to support Atiku for president, want to win – Peter Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said on Monday he has no plan to support his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 election.

Obi, who stated this when he featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said he planned to win next year’s election.

The ex-Anambra governor also confirmed that he did not inform the PDP candidate before leaving the party in May.

Obi said: “It is true that I did not tell Atiku Abubakar before resigning from the PDP. I did not even tell my family. I did not want anyone to talk me out of it.

“I am not considering supporting Atiku for President. I want to win.

“My political life has been a miracle. I am looking forward to another miracle in 2023.”

