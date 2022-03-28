Politics
2023: I rejoined PDP to push APC out of power – Mimiko
The former Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, said on Monday he rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to help the party wrest power from All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.
Mimiko returned to the PDP after a meeting with four governors from the party in his Ondo country home last October.
The former governor, who stated this during the party’s stakeholders meeting in Akure, noted that the PDP would improve the country’s fortune if returned to power next year.
He insisted that APC has failed to provide good leadership to Nigerians in the last seven years.
Mimiko said: “I came back into the PDP so that we can work together to oust the APC and save our country from crashing into the deep.
“We do this not out of grudge and malice with anybody but as a duty to work towards the defeat of the ruling party at both the state and federal levels to reclaim and rebuild our country.
READ ALSO: I have no plan to become Vice President in 2023 – Mimiko
“This, however, will only be possible, if the PDP sheds all divisive garbs and works in the unity of purpose, conscientiously and committed to the cause of the highly pauperised masses.”
He urged the leaders and members of the party to work effectively in order to oust the APC from power and rescue the country from its bad leadership.
He also encouraged the party members to frown at division and sentiments.
“If that is the only option available. The prospects and fortunes of the party are more important than personal glory and division,” he added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...