2023: I rejoined PDP to push APC out of power – Mimiko

The former Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, said on Monday he rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to help the party wrest power from All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.

Mimiko returned to the PDP after a meeting with four governors from the party in his Ondo country home last October.

The former governor, who stated this during the party’s stakeholders meeting in Akure, noted that the PDP would improve the country’s fortune if returned to power next year.

He insisted that APC has failed to provide good leadership to Nigerians in the last seven years.

Mimiko said: “I came back into the PDP so that we can work together to oust the APC and save our country from crashing into the deep.

“We do this not out of grudge and malice with anybody but as a duty to work towards the defeat of the ruling party at both the state and federal levels to reclaim and rebuild our country.

READ ALSO: I have no plan to become Vice President in 2023 – Mimiko

“This, however, will only be possible, if the PDP sheds all divisive garbs and works in the unity of purpose, conscientiously and committed to the cause of the highly pauperised masses.”

He urged the leaders and members of the party to work effectively in order to oust the APC from power and rescue the country from its bad leadership.

He also encouraged the party members to frown at division and sentiments.

“If that is the only option available. The prospects and fortunes of the party are more important than personal glory and division,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now