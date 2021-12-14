2023: I will consult widely before declaring for presidency – Tinubu

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said on Tuesday he would consult widely before making a decision on whether to vie for the presidency in 2023.

The ex-Lagos State governor stated this at the end of a closed-door meeting with leaders of the Northern Alliance Committee in Abuja.

Tinubu has been listed as one of the few politicians eyeing the APC presidential ticket for the 2023 elections.

Some individuals in the South-West had openly declared their support for the APC chieftain as the race for President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor gradually gathers momentum.

He said: “I am not going to turn them down. But I will still effectively and widely consult, particularly brainstorm with my friends and find a date to come out openly and tell Nigerians.

“But the President is still in office. I don’t want to distract him from all the challenges he might face today. So, don’t muddle the political waters. Consult, make our program known to the people later. And the intention is clear. So you can keep guessing.”

