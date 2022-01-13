2023: I will fight corruption to a standstill as Nigeria’s President – Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, said on Thursday he would fight corruption to a standstill if elected as Nigeria’s President next year.

The governor had during the week declared his intention to vie for the nation’s highest political office in the 2023 general elections.

He made public his 2023 presidential ambition just 24 hours after the former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, informed President Muhammadu Buhari about his intention to vie for the presidency in 2023.

Umahi stated this when he addressed a group of supporters shortly after his arrival from Abuja where he also informed the President about his presidential ambition.

He expressed optimism on his chances in the APC primaries and urged supporters and other individuals in the South-East to stop insulting other presidential aspirants.

READ ASLO: First, Tinubu, now Umahi informs Buhari of 2023 presidential ambition

The governor said: “I went to discuss political solutions with Mr President. President Muhammadu Buhari is a man that listens and has a love for the nation. I told him that the leaders of the South-East desire a political solution without prejudice.

“There should be no further hate speeches. And no further crisis, violence or killings. My position as the Chairman of the South-East Governor’s Forum is that anyone who wants to cause a crisis in the region must be crushed. Enough is enough. The economy of the region has been destroyed and we are worried about it.

“If not for the Grace of God, the South-East would have been destroyed before other regions in entire Nigeria. They were dishing out hate speeches. The Igbo man is a builder and not a destroyer.

“And let nobody be afraid of the presidency of Igbo man. There is nobody from the South-East who will become President and will not work for the greater unity of this nation, because we have investments everywhere.

“As the President of Nigeria, if God wills, I will fight against corruption in this nation to a standstill.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now