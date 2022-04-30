Politics
2023: I will support whoever Buhari, APC pick as candidate – Amaechi
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said on Saturday he would support President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) anointed candidate for the 2023 presidential election.
Amaechi, who is one of the APC presidential aspirants for next year’s election, stated this during a meeting with executives, delegates and other party faithful in Rivers State on Friday.
The minister said in his bid to become the country’s President he was neither desperate nor disloyal.
Amaechi said: “Loyalty is not when you are not chosen, you become disloyal, loyalty means you follow the man that leads you and you have surrendered to his leadership.
“If you don’t follow, it means you are not loyal, you are only benefitting from the man politically and economically. The day he’s not able to give you that economic reality, is the day you become disloyal.
“I am a very loyal person and those who are disloyal, I wish them well, those who want to do whatever they want to do, I wish them well.
“We will run for the election and I am loyal to the President and I am loyal to the party.
”If the party says it is me, thank God. If the party says it is not me, whoever the party chooses, I will support.
“If the party and President chooses anybody, I will support the person, if the party chooses me, I will be glad and say thank God.”
