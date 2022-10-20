2023: ‘I would support you if not in PDP,’ Ortom subtly places Obi over Atiku, Tinubu, others

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State said he would have robustly worked for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in 2023 general elections if he were not in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ortom made this known on Wednesday when he received the former Anambra State Governor at his residence on a commiseration visit over flooding in Benue State.

This came a few hours after his counterpart in Rivers State, Nyeson Wike, had endorsed Babajide Sanwo-Olu, All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor in Lagos State, for a second term.

Nigerians, according to Ortom, must jettison ethnic sentiments and genuinely assess all the presidential candidates jostling to take charge of the country next year.

He lamented the crises ravaging the country at the moment, urging Nigerians to elect a person “who has the ability to deliver and make things work for our country”.

He said: “Let us be factual. Let us be frank with ourselves because we are toying with our future. A country of over 200 million people deserves a better leadership that is proactive, has foresight and vision to make things work for our country.

“I look forward that these three candidates of the various political parties will meet and say ‘look, let this man go’.

“I am in PDP and I am working for PDP. But I tell you, if I was not in PDP, you will see me working for Peter Obi. But I am in PDP. Let’s see how things work out.”

Ortom and four other Southern Governors— Seyi Makinde, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Nyeson Wike and Okezie Ikpeazu— in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had pulled out of the party’s presidential campaign activities in protest against the retention of Iyorchia Ayu as the national chairman of the party.

They are insisting that Ayu must step down from his position for a Southern chairman in the interest of fairness and equity.

