2023: If PDP chooses competence over zoning, I’ll put myself forward —Ex-Gov Lamido

Former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido on Wednesday, stated that he would contest for the presidency if his party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) discards zoning method to pick its candidate.

He spoke during an interview on Arise TV where he said he believes in collectivity, unity and party supremacy.

The former governor who also said he believes in collectivity, unity and party supremacy, however insisted that PDP must dialogue through what their choices would be ahead of 2023.

He also argued that restructuring wasn’t the problem with Nigeria but the ruling elites who are not driven by ideology but primordial tendencies of ethnicity and religion.

Read also: Femi Adesina should talk less so Nigerians can forget the horrors of this regime –Sule Lamido

To address the character flaw, he recommended a ‘change of mind’ where people in positions of authority must adopt an attitudinal change that makes them see all Nigerians from one prism.

It would be recalled that Lamido contested alongside others for the presidential ticket of the PDP for 2019 election, but lost to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Ripples Nigeria reports that there have been agitations in both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition PDP for the presidency to return to the South in 2023.

Join the conversation

Opinions