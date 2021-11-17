2023: Igbo youths give S’East presidential aspirants ultimatum to open campaign offices

Following clamour for the South-East to produce the next Nigerian president in 2023, the youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has given all 2023 presidential aspirants of the southeast region a 30-day ultimatum to open their campaign offices.

The council expressed regrets over the glaring absence of any presidential campaign office in the region, even as the primary election of the political parties was barely 10 months away.

This was contained in a release by OYC National President, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka on Wednesday, made available to reporters in Owerri, Imo State.

They urged the 2023 South-East presidential aspirants to act like Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe and demonstrate their preparedness and zeal for the contest ahead thereby ensuring that their campaign offices are efficiently available and active.

The council urged aspirants from other zones of the country to put aside any selfish political interests and focus on building Nigeria, stressing that Nigeria’s president of South-East extraction is a considered deal for Nigeria to recuperate from her present state of comatose.

The council further stated that the likes of Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Anyim Pius Anyim, Rochas Okorocha, Kingsley Moghalu, Hope Uzodinma, Sam Ohuabunwa, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Orji Uzor Kalu, Dave Umahi, Ken Nnamani, Emeka Nwajuba, Peter Obi, Capt Casmir. Okafor and others could fearlessly lead the way like their counterparts in the West and North.

OYC said: “It is important right now that Nigeria is like a tornado-hit ship for people like Bola Tinubu, Yemi Osibanjo, Atiku Abubakar, Tambuwal, Kwankwaso and Co to give a chance in the spirit of the Nigeria’s socio-economic and political survival, for the Southeast to take the ship and direct Nigeria to a new hope of political survival before it sinks.

“Nigeria needs a president with deep knowledge of economic transformation, religious tolerance and, most importantly, a detribalized political socio-intellectual who will restore trust between the ethnic group of Nigeria.

“Nigeria needs a president, a social surgeon who will do surgery within the framework of religion and tribal difference in Nigeria and this is what the Nigerian president of South extraction – represents for all Nigerians “.

By Ijeoma Ilekanachi

