2023: I’ll not handover Rivers to anyone without plans for its development – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, vowed on Wednesday he would not hand over power to anyone without concrete plans for the development of the state in 2023.

Wike, who stated this at the inauguration of the remodelled Waterlines House in Port Harcourt, noted that many of the governorship candidates in the state have no concrete plans on how to move it forward.

The governor had earlier this year anointed the state’s former Accountant-General, Siminialayi Fubara, as his successor in 2023.

Fubara, who won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary held in May, was later declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged N117 billion fraud.

Wike said: “I thank all Rivers people for the support you have given us and the prayers you are offering on our behalf. I will continue to let you know that we will not let you down.

“We will continue to do the best for Rivers and that is why we also tell you to listen to us. We will tell you those to vote for because I will tell you who is who.

“There are those who just want to be governor, but they have no agenda. And in any case, why will you change a winning team that has given you all these? I will not allow this state to go astray to fall into the hands of armed robbers.

“I will give accounts and that account I am going to give is that in Rivers State you gave me the opportunity — see what I have done. I have defended Rivers State. I have challenged the country in so many things that were against the interest of this state. I will never sell this state for one Kobo.

“Time will come when we will present a report card — local government by local government. I am sure in the next few months we will be in Kalabari to commission the Trans-Kalabari road which has never happened.”

