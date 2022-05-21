2023: I’m more experienced than Tinubu, Osinbajo – Amaechi

The former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said on Saturday he was more experienced than Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, and other aspirants vying for the party’s presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Amaechi disclosed this to journalists shortly after an interactive session with APC delegates in Gombe State.

He said: “I am more experienced than all of them; I have been governor, minister, and speaker, all for two terms.

“I have been a Director-General of President Buhari’s campaign. I have toured the country and I took the President to the 36 states of the federation.

“I took my time to understand what was going on.

“I have gone round 31 states in the country and Gombe is the 31st state and from Sunday going forward I will cover the remaining five states.”

The ex-minister urged the delegates to vote for him for the overall benefits of all Nigerians.

READ ALSO: Finally, Amaechi resigns to contest 2023 election

Amaechi said he had the energy, the capability, and the strength to be the country’s President.

“I became a House of Assembly member at 24, Governor at 44 and by God’s grace I will be President at 58,” he added.

In his address, the Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, said Gombe was a home for Amaechi because it’s purely an APC state.

“We have all the three Senators and our six House of Representatives members are from APC. Also, 19 out of 24 Assembly members are APC.

“As a leader of the party in the state, I want to assure Amaechi that these delegates you have seen are speaking with one voice. We will stand and fight and return the APC Government by God’s grace,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now