2023: I’m sure of getting PDP ticket, Atiku boasts after meeting with Obasanjo

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has boasted that he is certain he would get the presidential ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead the 2023 election.

Atiku gave the assurance while speaking with Journalists, shortly after a closed door meeting with former president Olusegun Obasanjo at the latter’s residence in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Atiku arrived the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta to meet his former principal.

When fielding questions from Journalists after the meeting, the Presidential hopeful argued that he was not in doubt about getting the PDP ticket, asking rhetorically “Have I ever failed to get the ticket?”

Answering a question on when he would formally declare his interest in the 2023 election, he said “We will let you know, we will give a formal announcement”.

He further stated that youths were free to contest, but the call for a youth President would not deter him from contesting.

“Let the youths compete with the elders , it is competition. It is democracy,” he said.

