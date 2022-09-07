2023: INEC begins recruitment of ad hoc staff September 14

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved an online portal for the recruitment of ad hoc staff for the 2023 general elections.

The commission disclosed this in a notice titled: “Online recruitment of ad hoc staff via the INEC portal for recruitment of election staff (INECPRES) for the 2023 general elections” released on its social verified media handles on Wednesday.

It added that the recruitment exercise would begin on September 14 and end on December 14.

The commission stated that it approved the use of INECPRES (www.pres.inecnigeria.org) and its reactivation for interested applicants who wish to serve as ad hoc staff for the 2023 general election.

“The INECPRES is for registration of ad hoc staff (Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs)/ Presiding Officers (POS)/ Assistant Presiding Officers (APO)/ Registration Area Technicians (RATECHS) and RAC Managers for the 2023 General Election.

“The help desk details were Vanity number: 0700-CALL-INEC; and Email address: [email protected], while phone numbers of specific officers per state are detailed on the portal.

“INECPRES will be open to the public on Wednesday,ha September 14 by 8:00 a.m. and closed on Wednesday, December 14, by 8:00 p.m.

“A link to the INECPRES is also available at the INEC website www.inecnigeria.org

“All applicants are encouraged to fill the registration forms online – The MOBILE APP (for android phone only) or web portal (using the laptop/PCs) to be eligible for consideration as ad hoc staff in the 2023 General Election.

“Applicants must not have demonstrated or expressed support for any candidate or party.

“Applicants must reside in the STATE selected.”

