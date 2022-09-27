Politics
2023: INEC cautions parties on use of abusive language during campaigns
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday cautioned political parties against the use of abusive and divisive language ahead of campaigns for the 2023 general elections.
The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, issued the warning at the opening of a two-day capacity-building workshop on critical issues in the Electoral Act and the commission’s processes for the elections in Abuja.
Yakubu, who was represented at the forum by INEC’s National Commissioner, and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, urged political parties to understudy the provisions of the constitution, including the Electoral Act in order to conduct political campaigns properly.
He said: “A political campaign or slogan shall not be tainted with abusive language directly or indirectly likely to injure religious, ethnic, tribal or sectional feelings.
“Abusive, intemperate, slanderous or base language or innuendoes designed or likely to provoke violent reaction or emotions shall not be employed or used in political campaigns.
“On 4th October, 2022, the commission will release the final list of candidates standing nominated in relation to state elections (governorship, deputy governorship, and state assemblies).”
