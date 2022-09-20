2023: INEC clears Umahi, 79 other National Assembly candidates in Ebonyi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Tuesday released a list of 80 successful National Assembly candidates for the 2023 elections in Ebonyi State.

One of those listed was Governor Dave Umahi who won the All Progressives Congress (APC) rerun senatorial primary held in Ebonyi South Senatorial District on July 31.

In the exercise held at Afikpo North local council headquarters, the governor polled 250 votes while his younger brother, Austin, who had earlier withdrawn from the race, garnered 10 votes.

The duo of Mrs. Elizabeth Chukwu and Mrs. Ann Agom-Eze, who was Umahi’s main rival for the ticket, polled five and zero votes respectively.

A breakdown of the list showed that 29 Senatorial and 51 House Representatives candidates from the three senatorial districts and six federal constituencies of Ebonyi were cleared for the election.

The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Joseph Chukwu, confirmed the development at a news briefing at the INEC headquarters on Tuesday in Abakaliki.

Chukwu said the list had been displayed at the state headquarters and INEC offices in the 13 Local Government Areas of the state.

The commission, according to him, had cleared 32 presidential and vice presidential candidates from the 18 registered political parties for the 2023 general elections.

The REC stressed that the display of the list of cleared candidates was in compliance with Section 32 (1) of the Electoral Act.

The section provides that the names of candidates sponsored by political parties shall be published 150 days before the election.

