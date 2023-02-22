2023: INEC commences nationwide distribution of sensitive materials

Ahead of the presidential and national assembly elections on Saturday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has started moving sensitive materials from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) branches to the local government area offices throughout the nation.

In Lagos State, Mr. Segun Agbaje, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), who is in charge of the process in the state, declared that INEC was prepared for the Saturday presidential and national assembly elections during a press briefing on Wednesday.

The materials are safe and undamaged, according to the INEC REC.

At the Central Bank of Nigeria, Marina, critical materials were collected and given to election officials for distribution to various INEC local government offices under strict security.

Idowu Owohunwa, the commissioner of police for Lagos state, stated that the force has not yet encountered any difficulties and anticipates the procedure to proceed without any hitches.

Security operatives, election observers, and other critical stakeholders witnessed the exercise which is a major one leading up to the elections.

In Cross-River State, the INEC also began the distribution of sensitive materials to the 18 local council areas for Saturday’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

The resident electoral commissioner, Gabriel Yomere, said the decision to invite all stakeholders to witness the exercise was to forestall any impression by anybody of any wrongdoing by the commission.

Yomere disclosed that the 3,281 BVAS for the state had been configured to be used at polling units.

“They have also been charged to last for 48 hours, so we don’t envisage any problem of power as regards the usage of the BVAS. “As for the result sheets, they remain intact the way they were brought from where they came from,” he said.

